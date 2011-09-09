* Futures and options settlement price seen as support

* Nikkei's 25-day moving average seen as resistance level

* Fanuc slides after UBS cuts target price

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average was flat on Friday, hanging onto gains made in the past two days after U.S. President Barack Obama's job package came in line with expectations and with the market finding support from the settlement level of options and futures.

The Nikkei has made a modest rebound after tumbling to a six-month low this week but a lack of visibility about how the euro zone's debt crisis will play out and worries over slowing U.S. economic growth are likely to keep players from actively building new positions.

"The market will likely be trapped in a fixed range for another week or so," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"There are still uncertainties about the euro-zone debt problems, which are keeping the yen strong against the euro."

The next big catalyst for the market is expected to be the U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for Sept. 20-21, with investors keen to see if it will adopt further accommodative steps.

The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.1 percent or 8 points to 8,801.11 by the midday break. On Tuesday it fell as far as 8,588, its lowest level since March 15, when stocks were sold off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 760.07.

Chinese data also lent support, with annual inflation cooling to 6.2 percent in August from three-year highs the month before, matching expectations and lending support for a pause in Beijing's 10-month-long policy tightening campaign.

Mizuho Securities' Miura said immediate support for the Nikkei is seen at Friday's quarterly settlement of options and futures expiring in September at 8,732, while resistance is seen at its 25-day moving average of 8,880.

Fanuc fell 5.7 percent to 10,950 yen and was the heaviest-traded share by turnover, after UBS Securities said economic conditions were weighing on the industrial robot maker's orders. It kept its "neutral" rating on the issue, but cut its 12-month target price to 11,500 yen from 15,200 yen.

Nikon was up 3.5 percent at 1,788 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported it will enter the market for lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release its first product with a mirrorless design later this year.

Fast Retailing climbed 1.2 percent to 14,540 yen in heavy trading, after it said it expected a much brighter year ahead, citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its overseas expansion. The issue was the second-most traded share by turnover.

Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)