* Futures and options settlement price seen as support

* Nikkei's 25-day moving average seen as resistance level

* Fanuc slides after UBS cuts target price

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average slipped on Friday, paring some of the gains made in the past two days and on track for a weekly loss of almost 2 percent, after U.S. President Barack Obama's job package did not provide new buying incentives.

The Nikkei found support from the settlement level of options and futures, which also lifted trading volume.

Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.

"Obama's plan was in line with expectations, and U.S. stocks are unlikely to rally on it. Uncertainty about the direction of the U.S. economy remains, and this will keep weighing on the Japanese market going forward," said Takashi Ushio, head of investment strategy at Marusan Securities Co.

Investors await the U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for Sept. 20-21, to see if the Fed will adopt further accommodative steps to stimulate the economy.

Until then, worries over slowing U.S. economic growth and lack of visibility about how the euro zone's debt crisis will play out are likely to keep players from actively building new positions.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,761.67 but still well above 8,588 marked on Tuesday, its lowest level since March 15 when stocks were sold off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index was flat.

Chinese data also lent support to market sentiment across Asia, with that country's annual inflation cooling to 6.2 percent in August from three-year highs the month before. The result matched expectations and suggested Beijing could pause in its 10-month-long policy tightening campaign.

Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, said support for the Nikkei lies at Friday's quarterly settlement of options and futures expiring in September at 8,732, while resistance is seen at its 25-day moving average of 8,880.

Fanuc skidded 7.6 percent to 10,730 yen and was the heaviest-traded share by turnover, after UBS Securities said economic conditions were weighing on the industrial robot maker's orders. It kept its "neutral" rating on the issue, but cut its 12-month target price to 11,500 yen from 15,200 yen.

Nikon was up 3.1 percent at 1,781 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported it will enter the market for lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release its first product with a mirrorless design later this year.

Fast Retailing climbed 2.4 percent to 14,710 yen in heavy trading, after it said it expected a much brighter year ahead, citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its overseas expansion. The issue was the second-most traded share by turnover. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)