* Futures and options settlement price seen as support
* Nikkei's 25-day moving average seen as resistance level
* Fanuc slides after UBS cuts target price
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average slipped on
Friday, paring some of the gains made in the past two days and
on track for a weekly loss of almost 2 percent, after U.S.
President Barack Obama's job package did not provide new buying
incentives.
The Nikkei found support from the settlement level of
options and futures, which also lifted trading volume.
Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to
boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation
made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.
"Obama's plan was in line with expectations, and U.S. stocks
are unlikely to rally on it. Uncertainty about the direction of
the U.S. economy remains, and this will keep weighing on the
Japanese market going forward," said Takashi Ushio, head of
investment strategy at Marusan Securities Co.
Investors await the U.S. central bank's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for Sept. 20-21,
to see if the Fed will adopt further accommodative steps to
stimulate the economy.
Until then, worries over slowing U.S. economic growth and
lack of visibility about how the euro zone's debt crisis will
play out are likely to keep players from actively building new
positions.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,761.67
but still well above 8,588 marked on Tuesday, its lowest level
since March 15 when stocks were sold off in the wake of the
earthquake and tsunami.
The broader Topix index was flat.
Chinese data also lent support to market sentiment across
Asia, with that country's annual inflation cooling to 6.2
percent in August from three-year highs the month before. The
result matched expectations and suggested Beijing could pause in
its 10-month-long policy tightening campaign.
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities, said support for the Nikkei lies at Friday's
quarterly settlement of options and futures expiring in
September at 8,732, while resistance is seen at its 25-day
moving average of 8,880.
Fanuc skidded 7.6 percent to 10,730 yen and was the
heaviest-traded share by turnover, after UBS Securities said
economic conditions were weighing on the industrial robot
maker's orders. It kept its "neutral" rating on the issue, but
cut its 12-month target price to 11,500 yen from 15,200 yen.
Nikon was up 3.1 percent at 1,781 yen after the
Nikkei business daily reported it will enter the market for
lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release
its first product with a mirrorless design later this year.
Fast Retailing climbed 2.4 percent to 14,710 yen in
heavy trading, after it said it expected a much brighter year
ahead, citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its
overseas expansion. The issue was the second-most traded share
by turnover.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)