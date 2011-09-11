TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei is set to fall on Monday after Wall Street tumbled on a European Central Bank board member's resignation and the bank's monetary policy shift to a neutral bias.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,495, down 155 points, or 1.8 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,650.

The resignation of Juergen Stark from the ECB throws into question policymakers' ability to deal with Europe's debt crisis, a problem that could engulf a world economy already teetering on the brink of recession.

The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.4 percent last week, and analysts expect will fall below immediate support of 8,732, the settlement level for the Nikkei futures and options expired in September.

"The benchmark again looks trapped in a fixed range with support around 8,500, and it will probably take time to recover the 9,000-line until more optimistic economic recovery signs emerge in the global market," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,737.66 on Friday. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 755.70.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,500-8,700 on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2321 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1154.23 -2.67% -31.670 USD/JPY 77.5 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9148 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1856.55 -0.03% -0.610 US CRUDE CLc1 86.59 -0.75% -0.650 DOW JONES 10992.13 -2.69% -303.68 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs broad fears > Euro drops broadly, may stay pressured next week > Stocking up on Treasuries ahead of a possible storm > Gold dragged down by dollar spike, profit-taking > U.S. crude falls more than $1 on economic concerns

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Suzuki Motor

Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) accused Suzuki of violating their near two-year old partnership and gave it an ultimatum of several weeks time to fix the situation, marking a new low in relations between the two carmakers.

--MUFG , SMFG ( , MIZUHO FG

Leading banks and insurance companies plan to shrink their stock portfolios by more than 2 trillion yen in the three years ending fiscal 2013 in a great unwinding of cross-shareholding relationships ahead of stricter capital requirements, the Nikkei said.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to sell off about 200 billion yen in cross-held shares through March 2013, while Mizuho Financial Group is looking to unload some 850 billion yen in shares and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has not set a target for lightening its portfolio, but the figure is expected to climb into in the hundreds of billions.

--Honda Motor Co Ltd

Honda is recalling almost 347,000 Pilot sport utility vehicles worldwide for a potential problem with the front seat belts. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)