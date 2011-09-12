BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei fell on Monday after Wall Street tumbled on a European Central Bank board member's resignation and the bank's monetary policy shift to a neutral bias.
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.8 percent to 8,577.22. The broader Topix index shed 1.8 percent to 742.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: