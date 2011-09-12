TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei fell on Monday after Wall Street tumbled on a European Central Bank board member's resignation and the bank's monetary policy shift to a neutral bias.

The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.8 percent to 8,577.22. The broader Topix index shed 1.8 percent to 742.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)