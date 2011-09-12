TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei skidded more than 2 percent to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low on concerns Europe's sovereign debt woes and U.S. stock losses will deepen.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 8,535.67, its lowest closing level since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.

The broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 741.26. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)