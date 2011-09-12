BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei skidded more than 2 percent to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low on concerns Europe's sovereign debt woes and U.S. stock losses will deepen.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 8,535.67, its lowest closing level since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.
The broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 741.26. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
Kincora completes private placement