GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar and bond yields rise after Trump promises tax plan soon
* US dollar jumps as US Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei opened higher on short-covering on Tuesday as Wall Street staged a late rebound, though traders said lingering fears about the resolution of Europe's sovereign debt woes are likely to weigh on the upside.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,582.88. The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 744.90. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
* Goodman Financial Corp reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Sharps Compliance Corp as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwOde7) Further company coverage: