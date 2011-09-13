* Futures buying lifts market on rising euro
* Late-stage Wall Street rebound prompts short-covering
* Focus shifting to Friday euro zone finance minister
meeting
* Nintendo tumbles around 5 pct as 3DS rescue bid falls
short
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei stock average rose 1
percent on Tuesday as short-covering emerged after a tumble the
day before, but traders said gains may be short-lived as
investors focus on Europe's persistent debt woes and the U.S.
economic outlook.
A late-stage rebound on Wall Street on a report that Italy
could get financial support from China helped the Nikkei move
away from Monday's 2-1/2 year closing low.
Traders said futures buying by programme traders pushed the
index higher in the afternoon as the euro rose against the yen,
but the index will in the next week likely be capped below
8,732, the settlement level for futures and options expired in
September.
The market is now looking ahead to a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Friday, which U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is also set to attend.
"Volatile moves in the euro will likely sway the market for
the next few days. Profit-taking and buying back of shares may
be repeated," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
While Europe's problems are in the spotlight, investors have
not forgotten that the strength of the U.S. economy remains a
concern.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expanding its September meeting
from the original single day session to two days on Sept. 20-21,
and analysts took the move to mean that the Fed will take extra
time to mull its monetary policy response to the downbeat
economic outlook.
"The market is closely watching if there will be QE3 (a
third round of the Fed's bond buying programme)," said Kyoya
Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity derivatives at
BNP Paribas.
"Even if the Fed announces it, the market will probably stay
jittery about Europe's debt problems, but they are clearly
watching the Fed's moves to take positions."
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 8,616.55,
while the broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to
749.82.
The benchmark was trading well above its next major downside
target of 8,227.63, the intraday low hit on March 15 when stocks
were sold off after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Ahead
of that, traders cited some support around 8,500.
The euro last traded at 105.28 yen , compared with
a 10-year low hit on Monday of 103.90 yen.
UNLOADING
Nintendo Co fell 5.1 percent to 12,320 yen as
investors unloaded the game console maker's shares ahead of
Tuesday's conference on its 3DS handheld device, a fund manager
said, adding that a recent negative view on the company by
Macquarie Securities also dampened sentiment towards the stock.
At the conference, Nintendo announced a raft of new software
in an attempt to prop up disappointing sales of the 3DS, but
there was no sign of the add-on accessory that games blogs have
said is in the works.
Shares of other game companies also tumbled, with Capcom Co
dropping 8.3 percent to 1,974 yen and Square Enix
shedding 3.9 percent to 1,468 yen.
Panasonic Corp dropped 1.6 percent to 740 yen after
Macquarie Securities cut its target price on the issue to 685
yen from 850 yen. Macquarie maintained its "underperform"
rating, saying the company faces macroeconomic weakness and
worsening consumer electronics sales, as well as restructuring
charges.
Elpida Memory surged 13 percent to 557 yen after
rival Micron Technologies shares rose as much as 6
percent in U.S. trading on Monday. UBS added Micron to its "most
preferred" list based on an expected bottoming out in DRAM
memory chip pricing, a factor that a fund manager said will also
help shares of its competitors.
Volume was fairly thin, with 1.69 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, compared with
last week's average of 1.82 billion shares.
