TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei benchmark is set to edge higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rebounded on hopes that European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.

Investors appeared to be pinning hopes on progress being made during a conference call planned between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday. For details, see

Analysts said that tech shares may outperform after their U.S. rivals rallied.

"The market may see some rises today, but since Nikkei futures posted small gains in Chicago, we may not see a sharp rise," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that immediate resistance is seen at its 5-day moving average of 8,689.28.

"Although debt worries in Europe seemed to have receded overnight, investors are still concerned that it might just be temporary relief. The market may still be volatile over the next few days."

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,590, up 20 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,570.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 8,616.55 on Tuesday. The broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 749.82.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,600-8,750 on Wednesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.87 0.91% 10.600 USD/JPY 76.94 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9924 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1837.21 0.21% 3.910 US CRUDE CLc1 89.96 -0.28% -0.250 DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Bets on euro zone progress boost Wall Street > Euro edges higher vs dollar, but downtrend intact > Bonds slip as stock gains damp safe-haven bid > Gold up with equities, but some doubt bullish trend > Brent crude slips, demand outlook weighs

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Nomura Holdings

Japan's biggest investment bank is set to cut several hundred staff with the bulk of layoffs in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.

- Tokyo Electric , top banks;

Creditors and shareholders of troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) should share in the burden of restructuring the utility as it grapples with huge costs from its crisis-hit Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano said on Tuesday.

Japan top three banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , were among lenders that provided about 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) in emergency loans to Tepco in the immediate aftermath of the March 11 disaster, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter century.

- Suzuki Motors

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday Suzuki would be an interesting partner for the Asian market.

- Nintendo

Nintendo's attempt to rescue its failed 3DS handheld games gadget failed to dispel market gloom, triggering a 5 percent share slide and stoking deep worries for an iconic brand desperate to win back users.

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

Mitsubishi Chemical and four manufacturing partners are planning to cut capacity for vinyl chloride resin materials at Japan's biggest petrochemical complex, the Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)