(Corrects day of week to Wednesday in the first paragraph)
* Nikkei may stay near 5-day moving average
* Gaming stocks bought back
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei benchmark inched
higher on Wednesday with the lack of further bad news on the
European debt crisis prompting some buying back of battered
shares.
Investors were waiting for signs if progress will be made
during a conference call planned between French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday. For details, see
"It's not like investors think European debt
problems are receding. When there is no big news to intensify
worries, investors see an opportunity to buy back shares that
have been beaten down," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at
Shinkin Asset Management
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 8,633.14
with trade fairly light as many fund managers were attending a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference.
Analysts said the index could stay near its 5-day moving
average of 8,664 for the next day or two.
The broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 751.30.
Attractive valuations for Tokyo shares - 67 percent of
shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board are
trading below their book value - are prompting investors to
carefully add back stocks to their portfolio when they can,
market participants said.
Video game stocks regained some ground after being
pummelled a day earlier when Nintendo's latest
unveiling of new software failed to generate excitement,
exacerbating gloom after its prospects.
Square Enix rose 4.8 percent to 1,538 yen after
shedding 3.9 percent and Capcom gained 2.7 percent to
2,028 yen after dropping 8.3 percent. Nintendo gained 1.2
percent to 12,470 yen after sliding 5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)