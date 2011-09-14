(Corrects day of week to Wednesday in the first paragraph)

* Nikkei may stay near 5-day moving average

* Gaming stocks bought back

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei benchmark inched higher on Wednesday with the lack of further bad news on the European debt crisis prompting some buying back of battered shares.

Investors were waiting for signs if progress will be made during a conference call planned between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday. For details, see

"It's not like investors think European debt problems are receding. When there is no big news to intensify worries, investors see an opportunity to buy back shares that have been beaten down," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 8,633.14 with trade fairly light as many fund managers were attending a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference.

Analysts said the index could stay near its 5-day moving average of 8,664 for the next day or two.

The broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 751.30.

Attractive valuations for Tokyo shares - 67 percent of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board are trading below their book value - are prompting investors to carefully add back stocks to their portfolio when they can, market participants said.

Video game stocks regained some ground after being pummelled a day earlier when Nintendo's latest unveiling of new software failed to generate excitement, exacerbating gloom after its prospects.

Square Enix rose 4.8 percent to 1,538 yen after shedding 3.9 percent and Capcom gained 2.7 percent to 2,028 yen after dropping 8.3 percent. Nintendo gained 1.2 percent to 12,470 yen after sliding 5 percent.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)