* U.S. stock futures slip as investors await Europe news

* Canon gives up nearly 4 pct on Europe concerns

* Square Enix, other videogame stocks rebound

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average skidded on Wednesday, on track to close at a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low, as persistent worries about the European debt crisis raised fears of more losses ahead and prompted investors to take profits on the previous session's gains.

U.S. stock futures fell as investors awaited a conference call planned between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou later on Wednesday. That suggested investors were positioning for no substantive progress on the debt situation to emerge from the call.

S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 1 percent at 1,159.25.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China remains willing to invest in Europe but wants rich economies to show they are serious about tackling debt.

"Wen's comments sounded like lip service, and this was disappointing to some investors. Foreigners sold some of the Japanese shares they had bought the day before, and there's no reason to aggressively buy until there's more clarity about the resolution of Europe's debt situation," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

This selling hit shares with European exposure, such as Canon Inc . Canon dropped 3.9 percent to 3,300 yen.

Some recently battered stocks were bought back in early trading on Wednesday, pushing up the index as high as 8,671.24. But those gains unravelled as investors took profits on Tuesday's 1 percent Nikkei rise, Ogawa said.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 8,519.28, below Monday's finish of 8,535.67, which was its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.

Trade was fairly light as many fund managers were attending a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference. Volume was thin on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, with 1.34 billion shares changing hands so far, on track to fall short of last week's daily average of 1.82 billion shares.

The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to 742.90.

Videogame stocks regained some ground after being pummelled a day earlier when Nintendo's latest unveiling of new software failed to generate excitement, exacerbating gloom after its prospects.

Square Enix pared gains but still added 1.5 percent to 1,490 yen after shedding 3.9 percent on Tuesday. Nintendo gained 0.7 percent to 12,380 yen after sliding 5 percent.

Sharp Corp rose 3.5 percent to 596 yen after the consumer electronics maker projected on Tuesday that its sales in Indonesia will rise 27 percent to 58.5 billion yen ($761 million) this financial year.

Ricoh Co dropped 1.8 percent to 647 yen after Macquarie Securities cut its target price to 600 yen from 900 yen, citing possible weaker demand for the replacement of photocopiers in the second half of the fiscal year. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)