* France, Germany say Greece belongs in euro zone
* Elpida jumps on move to shift output offshore
* Valuations for Tokyo shares still attractive
* But foreigners still not buying much
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average climbed almost
2 percent on Thursday, moving away from a fresh 2-1/2 year
closing low as investors bought back shares after France and
Germany said Greece's place remains in the euro zone.
Tech shares also rose and Elpida Memory soared
after it said may shift some of its domestic production to
Taiwan and will start making new-generation chips to survive a
stronger yen and a weak memory chip market.
Valuations for Tokyo shares remain attractive, with about
two-thirds of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main
board trading below their book value. However, this hasn't
tempted foreign institutions into much fresh buying, traders
said.
"Some investors are buying back the shares they sold in
recent weeks on fears about Europe's debt problems and the U.S.
economy," said Tomomi Yamashita, fund manager at Shinkin Asset
Management Co.
The Nikkei gained 1.9 percent at 8,680.39, regaining
the ground it lost a day earlier when it fell 1.1 percent to
8,518.57, its lowest finish since April 2009.
The broader Topix index added 1.6 percent to 753.58.
Elpida jumped 6.5 percent to 572 yen. Among other tech
shares, chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd
climbed 3.9 percent at 3,755 yen, and rival Advantest
Corp added 3.1 percent to 889 yen.
ANA fell 0.8 percent on Thursday to 253 yen after
Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Securities cut its rating to
"equal-weight" from "overweight", citing a slow recovery due to
intensifying competition with such airlines as low-cost
carriers. The brokerage cut its target price to 260 yen from 370
yen.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)