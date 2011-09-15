* France, Germany reassure on Greece's euro zone status
* Elpida jumps on move to be more competitive
* Valuations for Tokyo shares still attractive
* Foreign institutions still not active buyers
* Steel shares gain after bullish Credit Suisse report
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average climbed nearly
2 percent on Thursday, moving away from a 2-1/2 year closing low
hit the previous day as investors bought back shares after
France and Germany said Greece's place remains in the euro zone.
Tech shares rose and Elpida Memory soared after the
memory chip maker said it may shift some production to Taiwan
from Japan to cope with the yen's strength and survive in a
dwindling market.
Although there are still widespread fears that Greece will
ultimately default on its debt, sentiment for riskier assets got
a lift after Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common
euro zone bond, seen by many as a key tool to ease the region's
debt crisis, would soon be presented.
Immediate resistance for the Nikkei lies at 8,700 and then
at 8,732, which was the settlement level for Nikkei futures and
options expired in September, traders said.
But analysts said that despite Thursday's rise, Tokyo stocks
will likely face downward pressure in the next few weeks amid
ongoing concerns about Europe's debt problems.
"The market is not moving in one direction. It's merely
buybacks as volume remains low," Masatoshi Sato, senior
strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities. "But due to Japanese
stocks' attractive valuations, they may outperform their global
peers."
The Nikkei finished up 1.8 percent at 8,668.86,
regaining the ground it lost on Wednesday when it fell 1.1
percent to 8,518.57, its lowest finish since April 2009.
The broader Topix index added 1.4 percent to 751.76.
Volume was thin, with about 1.68 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, below last
week's daily average of 1.82 billion shares.
FOREIGN INVESTORS
Valuations for Tokyo shares remain attractive, with about
two-thirds of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main
board trading below their book value. However, this hasn't
tempted foreign institutions into much fresh buying, market
participants said.
"Until foreigners are active buyers again, the Nikkei's
upside is limited, and the 9,000 level will be difficult to
attain," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin
Asset Management.
Foreign investors sold a net 588.9 billion yen of Japanese
stocks last week, their largest net selling since the first week
of June 2010, data on Thursday showed. That was the seventh
straight week of net selling, the longest such streak since the
financial crisis from late 2008 to 2009.
Elpida jumped 5 percent to 564 yen. Among other
semiconductor-related shares, chipmaking equipment manufacturer
Tokyo Electron Ltd climbed 4.6 percent to 3,780 yen,
and Advantest Corp added 2.7 percent to 885 yen.
Sharp added 1.2 percent to 602 yen after JPMorgan
raised its rating to "neutral" from "underweight", citing
fast-growing demand for small and mid-size flat panels.
ANA fell 2.4 percent to 249 yen after Morgan
Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Securities cut its rating to
"equal-weight" from "overweight", citing a slow recovery due to
intensifying competition with such airlines as low-cost
carriers.
Steel shares rose after a bullish Credit Suisse report on
the sector. Nippon Steel Corp added 3.6 percent to 231
yen and Sumitomo Metal Industries rose 3.8 percent to
166 yen after the brokerage raised its forecasts for the two
companies, which plan to merge in October next year pending
regulatory approval.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)