TOKYO, Sept 16 The Nikkei benchmark may climb 1.5 percent on Friday, helped by gains in Wall Street as coordinated action from central banks calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Analysts said that Japanese financial stocks may outperform, lifting the index to above 8,732, the settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options which has been seen as immediate resistance.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,730, up 130 points, or 1.5 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,600.

"The market will likely be stronger in morning trade, and it may shed gains in the afternoon as investors remain cautious before the euro zone ministers' meeting on Friday and Saturday," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Investors may take profits before the three-day weekend in Japan."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.

The Nikkei finished 1.8 percent higher at 8,668.86 on Thursday. The broader Topix index added 1.4 percent to 751.76.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.11 1.72% 20.430 USD/JPY 76.72 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0828 -- 0.090 SPOT GOLD 1788.89 0.01% 0.250 US CRUDE CLc1 89.24 -0.18% -0.160 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd said on Thursday that it will offer an interim dividend of 3 yen per share for the April-September period of fiscal 2011.

- Mizuho Financial Group Inc

Mizuho will carry out the planned merger of core units Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank in the first half of fiscal 2013, the Nikkei business daily said.

- Kyushu Electric Power Co

Kyushu Electric requested in early September 450 billion yen in loans from major banks such as Mizuho Corporate Bank to pay for growing fuel costs to run its thermal power generation plants amid suspension of its nuclear reactors, the Nikkei reported, citing sources close to the utility.

- Mitsubishi Motors Corp

Mitsubishi Motors said on Thursday that it is talking to Malaysia's top car maker, Proton , about expanding their partnership. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)