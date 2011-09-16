* Gains may be trimmed in afternoon before 3-day weekend

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 16 The Nikkei stock average rose 1.7 percent on Friday, climbing above a recent resistance level, as coordinated action from central banks calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Financials outperformed and lifted the Nikkei above 8,732, the settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options, and its 25-day moving average of 8,803, another closely watched level.

But analysts said gains may be trimmed in afternoon trade before a three-day weekend in Japan and amid persistent worries that Greece may default on its debt.

"With today's rise, it is like we are cautiously climbing up a wall but at the same time we're thinking that the wall may collapse if we go up any further," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

"There's been no let-up in European debt fears."

Major central banks around the world said they will cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing up amid the European debt crisis.

The market's focus is now on Friday and Saturday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers, which will also be attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.

The Nikkei was up 1.7 percent at 8,819.69 at the midday break, its second day of gains and moving further away from a 2-1/2 year closing low hit on Wednesday.

The broader Topix index added 1.6 percent to 763.76.

Nomura Holdings rose 3.4 percent to 302 yen and Daiwa Securities added 2.7 percent to 303 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 3.6 percent to 342 yen.

Olympus climbed 6.1 percent to 2,199 yen, after Citigroup Global Markets Japan started coverage of the issue with a "buy" rating and a target price of 2,800 yen, citing the midterm potential of the optical equipment maker's endoscope business.

Resona Holdings jumped 4.8 percent to 351 yen after Daiwa Securities raised its rating on the lender to "outperform" from "neutral," citing factors including lower exposure to European debt and no exposure to ailing nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co .

Volume was thin, with 730 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, suggesting full-day volume will fall short of last week's average of 1.82 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)