By Lisa Twaronite
| TOKYO, Sept 20
TOKYO, Sept 20 The Nikkei average is expected to
slip on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating,
raising fears of the global impact of continued financial
turmoil and economic weakness in the euro zone, though the
benchmark is likely to stick to a narrow range ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting.
S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and
kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that threatens to
add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.
U.S. stocks fell ahead of S&P's announcement, but staged
a late comeback as fears of a near-term Greek debt default faded
on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to
Athens.
"Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday,
meaning investors here have to catch up to all of the
developments overseas," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer
at Tachibana Securities.
"Worries about Europe remain, but investors are unlikely to
take aggressive new positions ahead of the Fed meeting, which
will keep the Nikkei trading in a range," Hirano said.
The U.S. central bank will likely take some further easing
steps at its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. [ID:n
N1E7881DW]
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist,
in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt
with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for
longer-dated debt, aiming to push down longer-term interest
rates.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,690, down 100 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,790.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,700
and 8,800 on Tuesday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday indicated
brokers were set for net buying of 7.2 million shares, with buy
orders totalling 15.8 million and sell orders 8.6 million.
On Friday, the Nikkei climbed 2.3 percent to
8,864.16, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since March
and breaking above 8,732, the settlement price for September
Nikkei futures and options. It also rose above its 25-day moving
average of 8,809, for a weekly gain of 1.4 percent.
The broader Topix index added 2.2 percent to 768.13.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2327 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1204.09 -0.98% -11.920
USD/JPY 76.62 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9558 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1782.2 0.20% 3.470
US CRUDE CLc1 85.24 -0.54% -0.460
DOW JONES 11401.01 -0.94% -108.08
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St snaps winning streak on Europe uncertainty
> Euro falls after S&P cuts credit rating on Italy
> Bonds climb on euro zone fears, Fed easing prospects
> Gold drops 2 pct as safe haven allure fades
> Oil slumps for second day as euro fears dominate
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Mitsubishi Heavy
Japan's biggest defence contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy, said
on Monday hackers had gained access to its computers, with one
newspaper saying its submarine, missile and nuclear power plant
component factories had been the target.
-- Mitsubishi Corp
Mitsubishi Corp remains committed to investing about 2
trillion yen ($26.18 billion) through the next fiscal year, the
Nikkei business daily quoted company president Ken Kobayashi as
saying in an interview.
-- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp's overseas revenue will
reach at least 10 billion yen in 2012, helped by its recent
acquisitions abroad, the Nikkei reported company president
Satoshi Miura as saying. [ID: nL3E7KJ2S2]
-- Tokyo Electric Power
Tokyo Electric Power Co is planning to reduce its workforce
by about 10 percent and cut down on pension benefits, as it
looks at government compensation for those affected by the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, the Nikkei reported.
-- Japan Tobacco
The Japanese government will pursue legislation that would
let it sell part of its interest in Japan Tobacco , and
the share sale is expected to raise about 500 billion yen for
the post-disaster reconstruction, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)