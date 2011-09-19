TOKYO, Sept 20 The Nikkei average is expected to slip on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating, raising fears of the global impact of continued financial turmoil and economic weakness in the euro zone, though the benchmark is likely to stick to a narrow range ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

U.S. stocks fell ahead of S&P's announcement, but staged a late comeback as fears of a near-term Greek debt default faded on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Athens.

"Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday, meaning investors here have to catch up to all of the developments overseas," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"Worries about Europe remain, but investors are unlikely to take aggressive new positions ahead of the Fed meeting, which will keep the Nikkei trading in a range," Hirano said.

The U.S. central bank will likely take some further easing steps at its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. [ID:n N1E7881DW]

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist, in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to push down longer-term interest rates.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,690, down 100 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,790.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,700 and 8,800 on Tuesday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday indicated brokers were set for net buying of 7.2 million shares, with buy orders totalling 15.8 million and sell orders 8.6 million.

On Friday, the Nikkei climbed 2.3 percent to 8,864.16, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since March and breaking above 8,732, the settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options. It also rose above its 25-day moving average of 8,809, for a weekly gain of 1.4 percent.

The broader Topix index added 2.2 percent to 768.13.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2327 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.09 -0.98% -11.920 USD/JPY 76.62 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9558 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1782.2 0.20% 3.470 US CRUDE CLc1 85.24 -0.54% -0.460 DOW JONES 11401.01 -0.94% -108.08 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St snaps winning streak on Europe uncertainty > Euro falls after S&P cuts credit rating on Italy > Bonds climb on euro zone fears, Fed easing prospects > Gold drops 2 pct as safe haven allure fades > Oil slumps for second day as euro fears dominate

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Mitsubishi Heavy

Japan's biggest defence contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy, said on Monday hackers had gained access to its computers, with one newspaper saying its submarine, missile and nuclear power plant component factories had been the target.

-- Mitsubishi Corp

Mitsubishi Corp remains committed to investing about 2 trillion yen ($26.18 billion) through the next fiscal year, the Nikkei business daily quoted company president Ken Kobayashi as saying in an interview.

-- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp's overseas revenue will reach at least 10 billion yen in 2012, helped by its recent acquisitions abroad, the Nikkei reported company president Satoshi Miura as saying. [ID: nL3E7KJ2S2]

-- Tokyo Electric Power

Tokyo Electric Power Co is planning to reduce its workforce by about 10 percent and cut down on pension benefits, as it looks at government compensation for those affected by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, the Nikkei reported.

-- Japan Tobacco

The Japanese government will pursue legislation that would let it sell part of its interest in Japan Tobacco , and the share sale is expected to raise about 500 billion yen for the post-disaster reconstruction, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)