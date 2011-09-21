* Semiconductor-related shares drop sharply
* Valuations still attractive - analysts
* European debt worries abate a bit for now
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average was flat on
Wednesday, hemmed in by caution ahead of the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting although chip-related
stocks slid after U.S. chipmaker Xilinx cut its
second-quarter outlook.
Analysts said valuations for Tokyo stocks remain attractive,
with two-thirds of the stocks on the main board still trading
below their book value.
"Although there hasn't been much aggressive buying lately,
bargain hunting has been providing some support," said Hiroichi
Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But for now, everyone is waiting for the Fed," he added.
The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 8,731.05. The
broader Topix index also rose 0.1 percent to 755.94.
"It is difficult to make moves in a market like this, with
some buying coming in but most investors just adjusting
positions," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst Monex Inc.
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist,
in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt
with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for
longer-dated debt, aiming to further push down longer-term
interest rates.[ID:n N1E7881DW]
Worries about the European sovereign debt crisis continue,
but eased for the near-term after Greece promised further cuts
to its public sector before a second conference call with
international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more
loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.
Among semiconductor makers, Elpida Memory Inc lost
4.1 percent to 558 yen while chipmaking equipment manufacturer
Tokyo Electron 8035.t fell 0.4 percent to 3,865 yen and
Advantest Corp skidded 3.6 percent to 832 yen.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)