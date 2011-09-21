* Semiconductor-related shares drop sharply

* Valuations still attractive -analysts

* European debt worries abate slightly for now

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average was flat on Wednesday, bolstered by bargain hunting but hemmed in by caution ahead of the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark was trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,775, which some analysts said indicates shares are oversold.

Analysts said valuations for Tokyo stocks remain attractive, with two-thirds of the shares on the main board trading below their book value.

"Although there hasn't been much aggressive buying lately, bargain hunting has been providing some support," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But for now, everyone is waiting for the Fed."

The Nikkei had risen 0.74 point, or 0.01 percent, to 8,721.98 by the midday break. The broader Topix index climbed 0.1 percent to 755.79.

Morning volume was on the thin side, with 677 million shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to fall short of last week's daily average of 1.75 billion shares.

"It is difficult to make moves in a market like this, with some buying coming in but most investors just adjusting positions," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Inc.

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for so-called "Operation Twist", in which it would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to further push down longer-term interest rates.[ID:n N1E7881DW]

Worries about the European sovereign debt crisis continue, but eased for the near-term after Greece promised further cuts to its public sector before a second conference call with international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.

Most semiconductor-related shares came under pressure after U.S. chipmaker Xilinx cut its second-quarter sales outlook.

Among semiconductor makers, Elpida Memory Inc lost 4.3 percent to 556 yen while chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron fell 0.3 percent to 3,870 yen and Advantest Corp skidded 3.7 percent to 831 yen.

But automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp surged 5.8 percent to 514 yen after SMBC Nikko Securities raised it to "neutral" from "underperform," citing recovery after the March 11 earthquake.

Shares in Toshiba Corp rose 0.6 percent to 323 yen after the industrial electronics maker said on Tuesday it planned to raise dividend payments in the half-year to September to 4.0 yen per share, compared to 2.0 yen per share in the same period last year.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)