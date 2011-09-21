* Semiconductor-related shares drop sharply
* Valuations still attractive -analysts
* European debt worries abate slightly for now
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average was flat on
Wednesday, bolstered by bargain hunting but hemmed in by caution
ahead of the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The benchmark was trading below its 25-day moving average of
8,775, which some analysts said indicates shares are oversold.
Analysts said valuations for Tokyo stocks remain attractive,
with two-thirds of the shares on the main board trading below
their book value.
"Although there hasn't been much aggressive buying lately,
bargain hunting has been providing some support," said Hiroichi
Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But for now,
everyone is waiting for the Fed."
The Nikkei had risen 0.74 point, or 0.01 percent,
to 8,721.98 by the midday break. The broader Topix index
climbed 0.1 percent to 755.79.
Morning volume was on the thin side, with 677 million shares
trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to
fall short of last week's daily average of 1.75 billion shares.
"It is difficult to make moves in a market like this, with
some buying coming in but most investors just adjusting
positions," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex
Inc.
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for so-called
"Operation Twist", in which it would either replace maturing
short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell
short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to further push
down longer-term interest rates.[ID:n N1E7881DW]
Worries about the European sovereign debt crisis continue,
but eased for the near-term after Greece promised further cuts
to its public sector before a second conference call with
international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more
loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.
Most semiconductor-related shares came under pressure after
U.S. chipmaker Xilinx cut its second-quarter sales
outlook.
Among semiconductor makers, Elpida Memory Inc lost
4.3 percent to 556 yen while chipmaking equipment manufacturer
Tokyo Electron fell 0.3 percent to 3,870 yen and
Advantest Corp skidded 3.7 percent to 831 yen.
But automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp
surged 5.8 percent to 514 yen after SMBC Nikko Securities raised
it to "neutral" from "underperform," citing recovery after the
March 11 earthquake.
Shares in Toshiba Corp rose 0.6 percent to 323 yen
after the industrial electronics maker said on Tuesday it
planned to raise dividend payments in the half-year to September
to 4.0 yen per share, compared to 2.0 yen per share in the same
period last year.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)