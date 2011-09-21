TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average scored modest
gains on Wednesday, bolstered by short-covering ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and as a rise in Asian
shares eased worries about the fallout from Europe's debt crisis
on the global economy.
But thin trade volume indicated a lack of strong investor
interest, with many deeply worried over how Europe could defend
itself from a deepening debt crisis.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,754.53. The broader
Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to 758.13.
A rise in Asian share prices, including a sharp rebound in
Shanghai stocks from a 14-month low hit on Tuesday,
helped to lift Tokyo shares.
Some market players were cutting back short positions in
case the Fed may take bolder steps than expected.
"It's customary for traders to close out their positions
before an event. And it's not hard to imagine that many had
taken short positions," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant
manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
Also soothing investors' nerves was Greece's promise to cut
its public sector further before a second conference call with
international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more
loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.
Still, worries about the European debt and banking crisis
has hardly abated, with many investors now thinking a debt
default by Greece is inevitable.
"The market will be glued to Europe. The question is whether
Europe is going to have a safety net ready for banks. If Spanish
and Italian bonds fall further, banks could suffer massive
losses," Ishiguro said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)