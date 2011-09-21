* Trade subdued ahead of FOMC; Operation Twist seen as done deal

* Europe debt worries ease slightly for now but seen persisting

* Semiconductor-related shares drop sharply

* Nikkei's valuations still attractive -analysts

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average scored modest gains on Wednesday, bolstered by short-covering following a rise in Asian shares and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

But thin trade volume indicated a lack of strong investor interest, with many still deeply worried over how Europe could defend itself from a deepening debt crisis.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,741.16 but was capped below its 25-day moving average at 8,776. The broader Topix index climbed 0.3 percent to 757.13.

A rise in Asian share prices, including a sharp rebound in Shanghai stocks from a 14-month low hit on Tuesday, triggered short-covering in the Nikkei, which hit a six-month intraday low around 8,500.

Analysts said valuations for Tokyo stocks remain attractive, with two-thirds of the shares on the main board trading below their book value.

Some market players were cutting back short positions in case the Fed takes bolder steps than expected.

"It's customary for traders to close out their positions before an event. And it's not hard to imagine that many had taken short positions," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for a so-called "Operation Twist", in which it would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to further push down longer-term interest rates. [ID:n N1E7881DW]

"Operation Twist is already considered a done deal. The Fed could cut interest rates on reserves, but that's going to have only minor impact on the economy. So we could possibly see buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact type of selling," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

Also soothing investors' nerves slightly was Greece's promise to cut its public sector further before a second conference call with international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.

Still, worries about the European debt and banking crisis have hardly abated, with many investors now thinking a debt default by Greece is inevitable.

"The market will be glued to Europe. The question is whether Europe is going to have a safety net ready for banks. If Spanish and Italian bonds fall further, banks could suffer massive losses," Okasan's Ishiguro said.

About 1.44 billion shares changed hands, roughly 20 percent below last week's average.

In another sign of a lack of strong interest, decliners outnumbered advancers by 942 to 556.

Most semiconductor-related shares came under pressure after U.S. chipmaker Xilinx cut its second-quarter sales outlook, although they recouped some of the losses in late trade.

Among semiconductor makers, Elpida Memory Inc lost 1.9 percent to 570 yen while chipmaking equipment manufacturer Advantest Corp skidded 2.6 percent to 841 yen.

Shares in Toshiba Corp , however, rose 1.6 percent to 326 yen after the industrial electronics maker said on Tuesday it planned to double dividend payments in the half-year to September from last year to 4.0 yen per share. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)