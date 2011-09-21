* Trade subdued ahead of FOMC; Operation Twist seen as done
deal
* Europe debt worries ease slightly for now but seen
persisting
* Semiconductor-related shares drop sharply
* Nikkei's valuations still attractive -analysts
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average scored modest
gains on Wednesday, bolstered by short-covering following a rise
in Asian shares and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
decision.
But thin trade volume indicated a lack of strong investor
interest, with many still deeply worried over how Europe could
defend itself from a deepening debt crisis.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,741.16 but was
capped below its 25-day moving average at 8,776. The broader
Topix index climbed 0.3 percent to 757.13.
A rise in Asian share prices, including a sharp rebound in
Shanghai stocks from a 14-month low hit on Tuesday,
triggered short-covering in the Nikkei, which hit a six-month
intraday low around 8,500.
Analysts said valuations for Tokyo stocks remain attractive,
with two-thirds of the shares on the main board trading below
their book value.
Some market players were cutting back short positions in
case the Fed takes bolder steps than expected.
"It's customary for traders to close out their positions
before an event. And it's not hard to imagine that many had
taken short positions," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant
manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for a so-called
"Operation Twist", in which it would either replace maturing
short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell
short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to further push
down longer-term interest rates. [ID:n N1E7881DW]
"Operation Twist is already considered a done deal. The Fed
could cut interest rates on reserves, but that's going to have
only minor impact on the economy. So we could possibly see
buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact type of selling," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.
Also soothing investors' nerves slightly was Greece's
promise to cut its public sector further before a second
conference call with international lenders, whom Athens must
persuade to extend more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.
Still, worries about the European debt and banking crisis
have hardly abated, with many investors now thinking a debt
default by Greece is inevitable.
"The market will be glued to Europe. The question is whether
Europe is going to have a safety net ready for banks. If Spanish
and Italian bonds fall further, banks could suffer massive
losses," Okasan's Ishiguro said.
About 1.44 billion shares changed hands, roughly 20 percent
below last week's average.
In another sign of a lack of strong interest, decliners
outnumbered advancers by 942 to 556.
Most semiconductor-related shares came under pressure after
U.S. chipmaker Xilinx cut its second-quarter sales
outlook, although they recouped some of the losses in late
trade.
Among semiconductor makers, Elpida Memory Inc lost
1.9 percent to 570 yen while chipmaking equipment
manufacturer Advantest Corp skidded 2.6 percent to 841
yen.
Shares in Toshiba Corp , however, rose 1.6 percent
to 326 yen after the industrial electronics maker said on
Tuesday it planned to double dividend payments in the half-year
to September from last year to 4.0 yen per share.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)