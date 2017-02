TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei stock average lost more than 1 percent on Thursday, though its fall was more moderate than the steep slump in U.S. shares, after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside risks to the economy even as it launched a new plan to reduce long-term borrowing costs.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,634.01.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.1 percent to 748.57. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)