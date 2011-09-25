(Adds Kirin to stocks to watch)

TOKYO, Sept 26 The Nikkei average is likely to fall on Monday, as it plays catch up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, but the decline is likely to be limited by bargain-hunting ahead of a deadline to receive dividends.

The benchmark will likely break below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,445, down 45 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,490.

"We will likely see a break of 8,500 because the CME closed below that level, but we probably won't see a sharp sell-off because U.S. stocks stabilized at the end of the week," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Wall Street finished higher Friday, though still suffered steep weekly losses which helped push down the S&P 500 index 6.6 percent for the week.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,450 and 8,550 on Monday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday indicated brokers were set for modest net buying of 1.5 million shares, with buy orders totalling 21.4 million and sell orders 19.9 million.

The Nikkei could come under more selling pressure later this week.

Some strategists said selling could intensify after Sept. 27, which is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September half year. Dividend-related buying has been providing some support, but it will evaporate once that deadline passes.

On Thursday, the Nikkei ended down 2.1 percent at 8,560.26, losing 3.4 percent in a holiday-shortened week. It was trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,756.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.7 percent to 744.54 on Thursday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1136.43 0.61% 6.870 USD/JPY 76.59 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.83 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1641.39 -0.94% -15.640 US CRUDE CLc1 80.65 1.00% 0.800 DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall Street stabilizes after disastrous week > Euro rebounds but debt worries to limit gains > Bonds fall in profit taking after week's huge gain > High-flying gold crashes in record $100 freefall > Oil skids to 6-week lows on economic angst STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co is likely to bid for the remaining 49.55 percent stake of Schincariol, to end a family feud within the Brazilian brewer, Valor Economico newspaper said on Friday.

Alexandre and Adriano Schincariol agreed to sell their 50.45 percent stake to Kirin in August for 3.95 billion reais ($2.6 billion). But their cousins filed a suit to halt that deal claiming they had a right of first refusal for that stake. Kirin may buy the cousins' 49.55 percent stake as much as 3.9 billion reais ($2 billion) to resolve the dispute, Valor reported.

-- Suzuki Motor Corp

Suzuki gave Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) until the end of the month to publicly retract a claim the Japanese car maker had violated their contract, stepping up a war of words as it tries to break off equity ties with its estranged partner.

-- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp is aiming for its new comprehensive environmental solutions business to bring in sales of more than 300 billion yen ($3.93 billion) in fiscal 2015, about three times the current figure.

-- Aeon Co

Aeon Bank, a unit of Aeon Co, is in final talks to buy failed Incubator Bank of Japan in a deal likely valued at several billion yen, The Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd.'s first-half group operating profit may rise for the first time in four years, though sluggish sales of computer systems may hit revenue, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd will develop large trucks with its Chinese partner Qingling Motors (Group) Co Ltd , the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)