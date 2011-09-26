TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, but the decline was limited by bargain-hunting ahead of a deadline to receive dividends.

The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,554.76. The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 744.22. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)