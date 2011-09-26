TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a six-month intraday low on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, and as investors worried about Greece's ongoing debt woes and the possibility of default.

The Nikkei fell 2.2 percent to 8,374.85. It broke below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

The broader Topix index also slipped 2.2 percent, falling to 728.35. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)