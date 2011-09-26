* Nikkei trading well below 25-day moving average

* Investors monitor Greek situation

* Trading companies slip after crude futures fall

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent to a six-month low on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, and amid declines for other risk assets on worries about a Greek default.

Trading companies bore the brunt of the sell-off after crude oil futures fell to six-week troughs on Friday but the overall market got some support from dividend-related buying. Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September half year.

Bankers attending a weekend conference on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank sessions in Washington were bracing for a Greek default, hoping that Europe can prevent the impact from spreading to other euro-zone countries.

German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday in Washington that Greece will probably have to wait beyond a key meeting early next month for a decision on an urgently needed bailout payment from its European partners and the IMF.

The Nikkei fell 140 points to 8,419.36 by the midday break, breaking below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which had been its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.?At one point, it fell as low as 8,374.85.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.8 percent, falling to 731.01.

Other risk assets were also hit, with the euro dropping sharply on Monday, edging towards an eight month trough hit last week, while emerging economy currencies, like the Korean won suffered substantial losses.

With discussion about Greece's debt situation likely to drag on for at least a few more weeks, short-term market rebounds are possible, making investors cautious about testing the downside too far.

"It's possible that U.S. and European stocks could stage a rebound later this week, which will prevent investors from pushing the downside. It's difficult to sell too far in such a market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei is trading well below its 25-day moving average of 8,735, suggesting it could be oversold.

Wall Street managed a rebound on Friday, though it still suffered steep weekly losses which helped push down the S&P 500 index 6.6 percent for the week.

Among trading companies, Mitsui & Co Ltd tumbled 5.3 percent to 1,179 yen and Mitsubishi Corp lost 7.4 percent to 1,575 yen.

Fanuc Corp slipped 3.4 percent to 10,460 yen and was the third-heaviest traded share by turnover, as investors feared that a slowdown in global growth would hit corporate capital expenditure and cut in to demand for the products of the industrial robot maker.

Volume was relatively heavy compared to recent sessions, with 926 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. That suggests daily volume will surpass the average daily volume of the five previous trading sessions of 1.63 billion shares. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)