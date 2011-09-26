BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group reports Q4 adj eps from cont ops of $1.56
* Q4 eps from continuing operations of $3.08 per diluted share
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average marked its lowest close since April 2009 on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, falling in line with other risk assets on worries about a Greek debt default.
The Nikkei finished down 2.2 percent at 8,374.13, its lowest close since 8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.
The broader Topix index slid 2.1 percent to 728.85. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
* Q4 eps from continuing operations of $3.08 per diluted share
* Sees full-year adjusted EPS guidance range increased $0.15 to $1.55 - $1.70
* Joins a leading consortium to advance an LNG import project in Pakistan