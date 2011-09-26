TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average marked its lowest close since April 2009 on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, falling in line with other risk assets on worries about a Greek debt default.

The Nikkei finished down 2.2 percent at 8,374.13, its lowest close since 8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.

The broader Topix index slid 2.1 percent to 728.85. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)