TOKYO, Sept 28 The Nikkei average is expected to rise on Wednesday as investors continue to take heart from European efforts towards a solution to contain its sovereign debt woes, though the pace of gains is likely to slow after Tuesday's jump.

Tuesday was the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September first-half, contributing to a rush of buying late in the session. But now that the dividend-related buying has passed, gains will likely be slower, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,625, up 45 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,580.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to bolster the region's rescue fund, the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility. .

But Wall Street ended off its highs as talk of coordinated action to contain the euro zone debt crisis was accompanied by denials from policymakers that bailout cash would be increased, frustrating some investors.

"Investors think, isn't the European situation better? But we have no way of knowing for sure at this point, and until they're more confident, we probably won't see major buying by funds," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division manager at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday indicated brokers were set for net selling of 2.3 million shares, with buy orders totalling 14.1 million and sell orders 16.4 million.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei added 2.8 percent to 8,690.95, its first climb in three days, bouncing off a 2-1/2 year closing low marked the previous day on a rush of dividend-related buying.

The broader Topix index rose 2.7 percent to 748.55.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1175.38 1.07% 12.430 USD/JPY 76.84 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9797 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.34 0.15% 2.440 US CRUDE CLc1 83.48 -1.15% -0.970 DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St gains on Europe, Accenture rises late > Euro extends gains vs dollar into early Asian trade > Bailout fund hopes lift 10-yr yield toward 2 pct > Gold up nearly 1.5 pct, rebound runs out of steam > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone moves, refinery concerns STOCKS TO WATCH

--Japan Tobacco , Inpex Corp , JAPEX

Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it may buy back some but not all shares if the government decides to sell part of its stake in the cigarette maker to raise funds for rebuilding after the March earthquake and tsunami.

As part of a push for 2 trillion yen in additional nontax revenue, Democratic Party of Japan policy chief Seiji Maehara is proposing the government sell off its entire Japan Tobacco stake.

Maehara also called on selling 700-800 billion yen in shares in energy companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co , held in a special government account, according to reports.

-- Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel Ltd, Japan's No.4 steelmaker, said on Tuesday it was in talks with China's Anshan Iron and Steel Group to jointly build a plant for high-strength automotive steel sheets in China, in a bid to tap growing demand for lighter vehicles there.

-- Tepco , banks

A government panel tasked with assessing the financial standing of Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco , is considering asking banks to maintain the balance of their loans to the embattled utility for the next 10 years, Nikkei reported, citing panel sources.

--Nissan

Nissan Motor Co , Japan's No. 2 automaker, is planning to invest $1.5 billion to build a factory in Brazil that might produce electric cars, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.

-- Toyota

The compact hybrid that Toyota Motor Corp plans to launch in January will deliver the best fuel economy among hybrids, Nikkei reported.

The Aqua hybrid is expected to travel up to nearly 40km on a liter of gasoline under a new Japanese testing standard, which reflects actual driving patterns more closely than its predecessor. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)