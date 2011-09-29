TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average fell on Thursday, after a U.S. sell-off led by commodity-related shares as ongoing uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's debt debacle raised growth fears.

The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,551.83. The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 750.97. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)