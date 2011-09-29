* Investors jittery ahead of German bailout fund vote

TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average fell on Thursday, with retailers slumping after bearish sales data and trading companies skidding on a commodities sell-off due to ongoing uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's debt debacle.

Retailers, among the few large-cap stocks still in positive territory and which have easily outperformed the Nikkei, succumbed to profit-taking after retail sales in Japan fell for the first time in three months.

The Nikkei was hovering just above 8,500 and strategists said that if 8,500 breaks, the next test is below 8,400 at Monday's intraday low of 8,359.70. That was its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

"Overseas investors aren't buying, and domestic investors have no strong incentive to buy now that the deadline to receive first-half dividends has passed. The market situation is still tough, with worries about global growth," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 8,531.02 by the midday break, heading back toward Monday's two-and-a-half year closing low.

The broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 748.34.

A sharp 7 percent dive in the price of copper, seen as a leading indicator for the economy, helped push U.S. stocks down on Wednesday.

"Due to high degree of uncertainty about the European situation and its effects on economic growth, there were anxious market moves in the U.S., and we will see similar moves today," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

A revolt within the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on Thursday spooked investors.

Also on Thursday, international auditors return to Athens to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures qualify for aid to avert a default.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange continued to drop on Thursday ahead of the German vote, after collapsing to a 14-month low in the previous session.

U.S. crude oil futures lost more than $1 a barrel to below $80 in early Asian trade, which added to pressure on trading companies. Mitsubishi Corp fell 3.8 percent to 1,555 yen and Mitsui & Co lost 4.8 percent to 1,124 yen.

Seven & I Holdings , fell 2.9 percent to 2,177 yen. Fast Retailing , operator of budget fashion chain Uniqlo, fell 0.8 percent to 13,550 yen and was the fourth-biggest drag on the Nikkei index.

Volume was relatively light, with 800 million shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to fall short of Wednesday's daily volume of 1.9 billion.

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)