* Investors factor in possibility German measures will pass

* Benchmark turns positive as some risk assets bought back

TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average was flat on Thursday, recouping morning losses as some commodities and U.S. stock futures recovered on hopes of progress on Europe's debt debacle.

But shares of many retailers slumped after bearish sales data and trading companies were weaker after commodities were sold off the day before on fears that uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's sovereign debt problems will hurt global demand.

Later on Thursday, international auditors return to Athens to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures qualify for aid to avert a default.

A revolt within the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on Thursday had spooked investors but some have begun to factor in the possibility that the German vote will result in increasing the ability of the fund.

"There are some expectations that Germany will pass the measures, and this has pushed up the euro and U.S. stock futures. Investors are buying back some of the shares they sold so that they don't get left behind," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

The Nikkei was 0.1 percent lower at 8610.84, after being down 1 percent at the end of the morning session.

The broader Topix index was flat at 753.96.

A sharp 7 percent dive in the price of copper, seen as a leading indicator for the economy, helped push U.S. stocks down on Wednesday.

A sell-off in copper futures put pressure on trading companies. Mitsubishi Corp fell 2.8 percent to 1,571 yen and Mitsui & Co lost 3.3 percent to 1,140 yen.

Retail sales in Japan fell for the first time in three months, which pushed down retailers.

Seven & I Holdings , fell 2.7 percent to 2,183 yen.

Volume was relatively light, with 1.1 billion shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to fall short of Wednesday's daily volume of 1.9 billion.

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)