TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average reversed morning losses to end 1 percent higher on Thursday, on a rush of buying in the final half-hour of trade as some commodities and U.S. stock futures recovered on hopes of progress on Europe's debt debacle.

The Nikkei finished at 8,701.23, after being down 1 percent at the end of the morning session. The broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 762.30. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)