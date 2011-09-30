TOKYO, Sept 30 The Nikkei share average was flat on Friday, wavering in and out of positive territory in the first minutes of trading as investors took profits after a late surge in the previous session, and was on track to gain for the week.

The Nikkei was flat at 8,700.83.

The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent at 761.80. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)