TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average is set to slip on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encourage investors to pull funds out of risk assets.

U.S. stocks skidded on Friday, rounding out their worst quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading financial shares lower, and that could carry over to pressure their counterparts here.

"There will be broad selling, tracking the large losses in the U.S., though we could see some buying of defensive shares," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

But support may come from a government report on the weekend that China's factory activity picked up in September for a second month in a row and export orders strengthened. That offered some reassurance that the world's second-largest economy can weather the global economic turmoil.

A similar set of data from HSBC released on Friday showing the longest streak of contractions since 2009 helped fuel the U.S. losses.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,570, down 110 points or 1.3 percent from their Osaka close of 8,680 JNIc1 .

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,500 and 8,600 on Monday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday indicated brokers were set to sell a net 12.2 million shares, with buy orders totalling 13.1 million and sell orders 25.3 million.

On Friday, the Nikkei share average snapped a three-day gaining streak to close flat at 8700.29 on Friday, posting its worst quarter in over a year and stumbling for the third time last month at its 25-day moving average.

It closed up 1.6 percent on the week but down 2.8 percent and 11.4 percent for the month and the quarter respectively. It was its worst quarter since June 2010. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1131.42 -2.5% -28.980 USD/JPY 77.15 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9172 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1627.39 0.27% 4.440 US CRUDE CLc1 78.35 -1.07% -0.850 DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16% -240.60 -------------------------------------------------------------

-- Nissan

Renault-Nissan, the French-Japanese automaking partnership, said on Saturday it plans to build a new automobile factory and expand an existing plant in Brazil as part of efforts to boost its presence in the world's fourth largest car market.

-- Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday Volkswagen AG ( VOWG_p.DE ) had sent a response to its demand to retract an accusation that it had violated their contract, but declined to disclose the content of the letter.

-- Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Securities Co. is expected to start a voluntary retirement program this month, targeting roughly 300 employees, or about 5% of its domestic workforce, business daily Nikkei reported. The Mizuho Financial Group Inc. unit aims to cut costs and improve earnings. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)