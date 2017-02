TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 2 percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to pull funds out of risk assets.

The Nikkei fell 173.19 points to 8,527.10. The broader Topix index lost 2.1 percent to 744.84.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)