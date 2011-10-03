* Financials follow U.S. counterparts lower
* BOJ tankan shows Japan firms turn optimistic
* Consumer lenders up on news SMFG to buy all Promise
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 2
percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the
spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to
pull funds out of risk assets.
The Bank of Japan's tankan survey released before the market
open showed business sentiment turned positive in the third
quarter as companies restored supply chains hit by the March
earthquake, even as a strong yen and the euro zone debt crisis
clouded the outlook.
"The results show that the domestic economy is holding up
even with the strong yen, and the biggest concerns are external,
not internal, such as the impact of Europe's debt problems on
global growth," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,533.92. The
benchmark gained 1.6 percent last week but lost 2.8 percent and
11.4 percent for the month and the quarter respectively, turning
in its worst quarterly performance since June 2010.
The broader Topix index declined 2.4 percent to
743.22.
Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a
massive bailout package, according to government draft budget
figures released on Sunday, showing that drastic steps taken to
avert bankruptcy may not be enough.
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on
Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading
financial shares lower, and that pressured their counterparts in
Japan.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.4 percent to
342 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 3
percent to 2,139 yen and Mizuho Financial Group lost
2.6 percent to 111 yen.
Promise Co , a Japanese consumer lender, remained
untraded as buy orders outnumbered sell offers after the company
said on Friday that SMFG would launch a tender offer to buy the
outstanding shares of Promise it does not already own for 780
yen each.
Promise shares closed at 659 yen on Friday before the
announcement, 18 percent below the tender offer price. They were
bid at 759 yen on Monday morning.
Aiful , a consumer lender affiliated with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial, rose 5.3 percent to 119 yen, while Acom ,
a lender which had sought rescheduling of debt repayments, rose
7.1 percent to 1,607 yen.
(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph
Radford)