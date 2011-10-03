* Financials drop as Greece set to miss target
* BOJ tankan shows Japan firms turn optimistic
* Softbank rises on Alibaba's Yahoo hopes
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 2.3
percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the
spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to
pull funds out of risk assets.
Bank shares slipped after news that Greece will miss a
deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package.
Government draft budget figures released on Sunday showed that
drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough.
"The October-December quarter begins today, so there is hope
for domestic fund buying, but right now the market's focus is
Greece's problems and how Europeans will address the situation,
as well as U.S. data this week that will show us more about the
economy," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin
Asset Management.
The Bank of Japan's tankan survey released before the market
open showed business sentiment turned positive in the third
quarter as companies restored supply chains hit by the March
earthquake, even as a strong yen and the euro zone debt crisis
clouded the outlook.
"The results show that the domestic economy is holding up
even with the strong yen, and the biggest concerns are external,
not internal, such as the impact of Europe's debt problems on
global growth," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 8,503.88 by the
midday break. The benchmark gained 1.6 percent last week but
lost 2.8 percent for the month and 11.4 percent for the quarter,
turning in its worst quarterly performance since June 2010.
The broader Topix index declined 2.7 percent on
Monday to 740.46.
EUROPEAN EXPOSURE
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on
Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading
financial shares lower, and that weighed on their counterparts
in Japan.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 4 percent to
340 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 3.9
percent to 2,120 yen.
Major Japanese producers of electric cables and wires
extended their slide into Monday, led by Sumitomo Electric
, which was down 9.7 percent at 828 yen on more than
twice its average 30-day volume, after Furukawa Electric
agreed on Friday to a $200 million fine to settle
investigations into price-fixing in the United States.
Analysts said Sumitomo and Fujikura , which are also
under investigation by U.S. authorities, risk similar fines.
Furukawa declined 6.6 percent to 199 yen while Fujikura was 4.3
percent lower at 246 yen.
Shares of Mitsui OSK Lines slumped to their lowest
since March 2003 after the shipping company slashed its
first-half earnings outlook to a net loss of 17 billion yen
($221 million) from a profit of 1 billion yen. Rival Kawasaki
Kisen fell 4.3 percent and Nippon Yusen
dropped 5.2 percent.
Softbank Corp rose 3.3 percent to 2,367 yen and was
the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, after Jack Ma, CEO of
China's e-commerce leader Alibaba, said he was keen on buying
Yahoo Inc . Softbank owns about 30 percent of Alibaba
Group, and holds 42 percent in Yahoo Japan , which is
owned 35 percent by Yahoo.
Promise Co , a Japanese consumer lender, remained
untraded as buy orders outnumbered sell offers after the company
said on Friday that SMFG would launch a tender offer to buy the
outstanding shares of Promise it does not already own for 780
yen each.
Promise shares closed at 659 yen on Friday, 18 percent below
the tender offer price. They were bid at 759 yen on Monday.
Aiful , a consumer lender affiliated with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial, rose 3.5 percent to 117 yen, while Acom ,
a lender which had sought rescheduling of debt repayments, rose
6.5 percent to 1,598 yen.
Volume was moderate, with 790 million shares traded on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, suggesting the daily total
could fall short of last Friday's 2 billion shares.
($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita and Vikram Subhedar;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)