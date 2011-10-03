* Financials fall as Greece set to miss target
* BOJ tankan shows Japan firms turn optimistic
* Sony sinks 4.5 pct, near 25-year low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 1.8
percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the
spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to
pull funds out of risk assets.
Japanese shares slumped along with equity markets across
Asia, as well as crude and base metals prices and U.S. stock
futures, suggesting the rout has room to continue. Shares of
Sony Corp fell to their lowest intraday level in nearly
a quarter century.
Bank shares slipped after weekend news that Greece will miss
a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout
package. Government draft budget figures released on Sunday
showed that drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be
enough.
"The October-December quarter begins today, so there is hope
for domestic fund buying, but right now the market's focus is
Greece's problems and how Europeans will address the situation,
as well as U.S. data this week that will show us more about the
economy," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin
Asset Management.
The Bank of Japan's tankan survey released before the market
open showed business sentiment turned positive in the third
quarter as companies restored supply chains hit by the March
earthquake, even as a strong yen and the euro zone debt crisis
clouded the outlook.
"The results show that the domestic economy is holding up
even with the strong yen, and the biggest concerns are external,
not internal, such as the impact of Europe's debt problems on
global growth," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei ended down 1.8 percent at 8,545.48, after falling
as far as 8,455.67. The benchmark gained 1.6 percent last week
but lost 2.8 percent for the month and 11.4 percent for the
quarter, turning in its worst quarterly performance since June
2010. But it remained above its two-and-a-half-year closing low
of 8,374.13, set on Sept. 26.
The broader Topix index declined 1.9 percent on
Monday to 747.11.
EUROPEAN EXPOSURE
Sony shed 4.5 percent to 1,439 yen, after earlier falling to
1,413, its lowest since June 1987, as foreign investors sold the
stock.
"Large-cap companies like Sony fall whenever foreign funds
are selling, amid low expectations for good news about Greece,"
said Takashi Ushio, general manager at Marusan Securities.
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on
Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading
financial shares lower, and that weighed on their counterparts
in Japan.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.8 percent to
344 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 2.7
percent to 2,146 yen.
Major Japanese producers of electric cables and wires
extended their slide into Monday, led by Sumitomo Electric
, which was down 11.8 percent at 809 yen in heavy
trading, after Furukawa Electric agreed on Friday to a
$200 million fine to settle investigations into price-fixing in
the United States.
Analysts said Sumitomo and Fujikura , which are also
under investigation by U.S. authorities, risk similar fines.
Furukawa declined 7 percent to 198 yen while Fujikura was 5.1
percent lower at 244 yen.
Shares of Mitsui OSK Lines were down 7 percent at
279, after slumping to their lowest since March 2003 when the
shipping company slashed its first-half earnings outlook to a
net loss of 17 billion yen ($221 million) from a profit of 1
billion yen. Rival Kawasaki Kisen fell 4.9 percent and
Nippon Yusen dropped 4.3 percent.
Softbank Corp rose 3.3 percent to 2,368 yen and was
the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, after Jack Ma, CEO of
China's e-commerce leader Alibaba, said he was keen on buying
Yahoo Inc . Softbank owns about 30 percent of Alibaba
Group, and holds 42 percent in Yahoo Japan , which is
owned 35 percent by Yahoo.
Promise Co rose by its daily limit for a second
session in a row, climbing 100 yen to 759 yen, after the
consumer lender said on Friday that SMFG would launch a tender
offer to buy the outstanding shares of Promise it does not
already own for 780 yen each.
Aiful , a consumer lender affiliated with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial, rose 3.5 percent to 117 yen, while Acom ,
a lender which had sought rescheduling of debt repayments, rose
10.1 percent to 1,651 yen.
Volume was moderate, with 1.9 billion shares traded on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, a bit under last Friday's 2
billion shares. More than five times as many shares declined as
rose.
($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita and Vikram Subhedar;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)