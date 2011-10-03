TOKYO Oct 4 The Nikkei stock average is set to drop on Tuesday after steep losses on Wall Street led by the financial sector on fears that Europe's debt crisis is spreading.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,380, down 150 points, or 1.8 percent, from their Osaka close of 8,530 JNIc1.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,350 and 8,500 on Tuesday, with initial support from options positions at its 2-1/2 year closing low of 8,374.13 set on Sept. 26.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large European lender.

"In addition to the deepening European worries, there are also fears that the strong yen will take a toll on Japanese companies' earnings," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The yen hovered at a 10-year peak against the euro in Asia on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar as fears of a Greek debt default prompted a massive flight to safety.

But Nishi added that expectations that the Bank of Japan will step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its asset-buying programme could support the downside.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday indicated brokers were set to sell a net 9.3 million shares, with buy orders totalling 13.9 million and sell orders 23.2 million.

The Nikkei ended down 1.8 percent on Monday at 8,545.48, after falling as far as 8,455.67.

The broader Topix index declined 1.9 percent on Monday to 747.11.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2320 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1099.23 -2.85% -32.190 USD/JPY 76.6 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7492 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666.69 0.62% 10.290 US CRUDE CLc1 76.11 -1.93% -1.510 DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- KDDI

KDDI Corp said it will release the iPhone this year, even if a compatible mobile e-mail service is not ready in time, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc issued a statement Monday afternoon expressing its support of Morgan Stanley , whose shares have been hit harder than rivals amid persistent rumours that it has an oversized exposure to troubled Euro-zone banks. Mitsubishi UFJ is the U.S. bank's largest shareholder, with a 22.4 percent stake.

-- Tokyo Electric Power

A government panel reviewing Tokyo Electric Power's finances said on Monday that the utility will need to raise as much as 8.6 trillion yen ($112 billion) in funds to help pay compensation to residents forced to evacuate the area around its contaminated nuclear plant and to scrap its stricken reactors.

-- Toyota , Honda

Still battling to rebound from the effects of the March earthquake in Japan, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co posted U.S. sales declines of almost 18 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

-- Nissan

Nissan Motor Co will invest about $1.5 billion in its new Brazilian plant but has no immediate plans to produce electric cars there, the Renault-Nissan chairman and chief executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday.

-- TDK

TDK Corp has developed a technology that can more than double the recording density of hard disks, The Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)