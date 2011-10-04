* Commodities sell-off hits trading houses

* Mitsubishi UFJ hurt by Morgan Stanley stock losses

* Expectations of BOJ ETF buying lend support

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 4 The Nikkei average dropped on Tuesday to a 6-1/2 month trough as a sell-off in commodity prices pushed trading houses lower and the financial sector was pressured by fears that Europe's debt crisis is spreading.

Brent crude lost more than a dollar, and copper tumbled as the U.S. dollar weakened on investors' flight to safety.

"Risk assets are being sold across the whole region, and Japanese shares have been caught up in this selling," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan will step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its asset-buying programme are lending some support, market participants said.

The Bank of Japan bought exchange-trade funds worth 22.3 billion yen on Monday, the first ETF buying since Sept. 26, when it also bought that amount.

The Nikkei was down 1.7 percent at 8,400.96 after falling as low as 8,359.24. But it remained above its intraday low of 8,227 set on March 15 in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

The broader Topix index declined 1.7 percent to 733.15.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large European lender.

"In addition to the deepening European worries, there are also fears that the strong yen will take a toll on Japanese companies' earnings," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The yen hovered at a 10-year peak against the euro in Asia on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar as fears of a Greek debt default prompted a massive flight to safety.

A steep drop in shares of Morgan Stanley , which fell 5 percent overnight to levels last seen in December 2008, weighed on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group which has a large stock investment and joint venture with the U.S. bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ shares were down 3.8 percent at 331 yen. The Japanese lender issued a statement late on Monday reiterating its commitment to Morgan Stanley.

Trading company Mitsubishi Corp was the heaviest-traded share by turnover, falling 6.9 percent to 1,411 yen.

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)