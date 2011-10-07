BRIEF-Party City Holdco says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed
* Party City Holdco Inc says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed by U.S. District court in Southern District Of New York
TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average climbed on Friday on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making progress, but gains will be limited ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,594.89. The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 742.92. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Party City Holdco Inc says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed by U.S. District court in Southern District Of New York
* Says TeamHealth Holdings to pay $60 million to settle Medicare and Medicaid false claims act allegations
* REPORTS A 9.94 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN INTELLICHECK MOBILISA INC AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjZtdT) Further company coverage: