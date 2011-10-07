* Nikkei ends up 1 percent, cuts weekly loss
* Some hedge funds, domestic institutions buying
* Sony bucks trend, falls on Ericsson JV stake purchase news
* Softbank jumps 6.5 pct on healthy volume
By Vikram Subhedar and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average climbed on
Friday for a second day, cutting its losses for the week to just
over 1 percent as hedge funds tip-toed back into the market,
betting that an easing of fears over Europe's banking sector
would sustain the short-term bounce.
Caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data later in the day kept
volumes light as the previous session's short covering-led gains
spilt over into Friday, on hopes that a plan to support Europe's
financial sector was making progress.
The Nikkei closed up 1 percent at 8,605.62, although
it fell 1.1 percent for the week. The broader Topix ,
which earlier this week briefly broke below its post-quake low,
ended 0.6 percent higher on the day but down 2.6 percent for the
week.
Volume remained light, suggesting investors remain wary with
the Nikkei failing to cross its 25-day moving average, currently
at 8,656.83, for the fourth time in six weeks.
"Even though the Japanese market is up today, it's mostly
just reacting to overseas developments, like relief that
Europe's situation might be improving, so the overall market
here can still be called sluggish," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
"No one wants to take a big position ahead of the U.S. jobs
report later in case there is a downside surprise, and the
market is also in a 'wait and see' mode to see what happens with
the European plan to recapitalise banks and steps to prevent
Greece from defaulting."
New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly
less than expected last week, hinting at an improved labour
market a day before the closely watched non-farm payrolls
report.
The European Union said it would present a plan for a
coordinated recapitalisation of banks by member states, and the
European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to provide
longer-term cheap money for European lenders in need of funding.
.
Bank shares tracked their U.S. counterparts higher on hopes
for the European plan, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Sumitomo Financial Group both ending 0.6
percent higher.
BETTING ON THE BOUNCE
An institutional trader at a U.S. brokerage in Hong Kong
said clients were buying into conglomerates and financials while
some hedge funds were becoming interested in stocks such as Orix
Corp , popular plays in rising markets.
Orix, a leasing firm, rose 6.0 percent in its biggest
single-day move since March 22.
The most heavily traded share by turnover was Softbank
which closed up 6.5 percent at 2,456 yen, marking its
biggest single-day gain since March 16 after it confirmed it
would charge a lower monthly fee for Apple Inc's iPhone
4S than rival KDDI Corp .
Softbank lost its lucrative status as the sole provider of
the iPhone in Japan this week.
Sony Corp , bucking the broader positive trend in
the market, dropped 3.7 percent to 1,415 yen, after Nomura
Holdings Inc. cut the consumer electronics maker's rating to
'neutral' from 'buy'. Sony shares hit a 25-year low this week.
Sony was also pressured by a report that the company is
close to buying Telefon AB LM Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) stake in
their 50:50 mobile phone joint venture, as investors worried
about how the company would finance such a deal as well as the
future of the handset business.
Overall volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was
relatively light ahead of a Japanese public holiday on Monday,
with 1.6 billion shares changing hands, similar to Thursday's
level. Market breadth turned positive with about 16 shares
rising for every 10 that fell.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)