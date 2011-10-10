TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise above its 25-day moving average on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks by the end of month, easing fears that Greece's debt troubles could wreak havoc on banks.

After a market holiday on Monday, Japanese shares will likely try to catch up with rises in the rest of the world, with euro-sensitive shares, such as Canon , seen as the main beneficiaries.

"I think it is significant that Germany and France came together to show they will not allow big banks to collapse. Hopes that there won't be an abandoned bank like Lehman will ease excessive worries in the market," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,850 on Tuesday, well above its 25-day moving average around 8,659. The index has traded below that average for most of the time since early August.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,790 on Monday, up sharply from the close in Osaka JNIc1 of 8,590.

On Friday the Nikkei closed up 1 percent at 8,605.62.

The broader Topix , which last week briefly broke below its post-quake low, ended 0.6 percent higher at 741.55 on Friday.

Still, market players also said worries that a possible default by Greece could cause massive losses among banks and investors will linger, with little detail on the bank rescue plan coming out of European policymakers, capping gains in the Nikkei in the near future.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1194.89 3.41% 39.430 USD/JPY 76.64 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0755 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1678.89 0.24% 3.950 US CRUDE CLc1 85.48 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 11433.18 2.97% 330.06 > Wall St extends rally on euro-zone hopes > Euro holds huge gains on EU optimism > U.S. bond market closed Monday > Gold rises 2 pct in risk rally after EU pledge > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone plan, Kuwait export halt

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Renesas Technology

Japan's second-largest chipmaker expects strong demand for microcontrollers used in cars to continue through March despite Europe's debt crisis as carmakers make up for quake-related production cuts, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.

-- Tokyo Electric Power Co

Moody's said on Friday it would likely view any agreement forced on lenders to waive part of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) debt a default that would prompt it to cut the utility's credit rating by several notches.

-- Euro-sensitive shares

Companies that have a large exposure to European markets, such as Canon and other electronics makers, may benefit from apparent easing fears over the European debt and financial crisis. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)