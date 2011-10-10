TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise above its 25-day moving average on Tuesday after
Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks by
the end of month, easing fears that Greece's debt troubles could
wreak havoc on banks.
After a market holiday on Monday, Japanese shares will
likely try to catch up with rises in the rest of the world, with
euro-sensitive shares, such as Canon , seen as the main
beneficiaries.
"I think it is significant that Germany and France came
together to show they will not allow big banks to collapse.
Hopes that there won't be an abandoned bank like Lehman will
ease excessive worries in the market," said Takashi Hiroki,
chief strategist at Monex Securities.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,750 and 8,850 on Tuesday, well above its 25-day moving average
around 8,659. The index has traded below that average for most
of the time since early August.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,790 on
Monday, up sharply from the close in Osaka JNIc1 of 8,590.
On Friday the Nikkei closed up 1 percent at
8,605.62.
The broader Topix , which last week briefly broke
below its post-quake low, ended 0.6 percent higher at 741.55 on
Friday.
Still, market players also said worries that a possible
default by Greece could cause massive losses among banks and
investors will linger, with little detail on the bank rescue
plan coming out of European policymakers, capping gains in the
Nikkei in the near future.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Renesas Technology
Japan's second-largest chipmaker expects strong demand for
microcontrollers used in cars to continue through March despite
Europe's debt crisis as carmakers make up for quake-related
production cuts, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.
-- Tokyo Electric Power Co
Moody's said on Friday it would likely view any agreement
forced on lenders to waive part of Tokyo Electric Power's
(Tepco) debt a default that would prompt it to cut the utility's
credit rating by several notches.
-- Euro-sensitive shares
Companies that have a large exposure to European markets,
such as Canon and other electronics makers, may benefit
from apparent easing fears over the European debt and financial
crisis.
