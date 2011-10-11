TOKYO Oct 11 The Nikkei share average jumped to its highest level in over a week on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks by the end of month, easing fears that Greece's debt troubles could wreak havoc on banks.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 8,726.07 just after the open, rising above its 25-day moving average. The broader Topix index rose 1.4 percent to 752.13.

Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)