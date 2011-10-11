* Nikkei up 2 pct on Germany, France plan for banks

* Market players waiting for actual policy steps

* Strong resistance seen in 8,864-8,876 area

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 11 The Nikkei share average jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks by the end of month, easing fears that Greece's debt troubles could wreak havoc on banks.

Still, many market players doubt that Nikkei has much room for further gains in the near-term, given doubts that the euro zone policymakers will be able to form a united response to the debt crisis.

"Markets are rallying on hopes for policy, rather than an actual policy. There's still no guarantee there will be effective policy. The target for the Nikkei will be around 8,800 to 9,000 for the next few days," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

After a national holiday on Monday, the benchmark Nikkei rose 2.1 percent to 8,789.75 -- a move well above its 25-day moving average, now around 8,650, and which could be considered a bullish sign.

But the area defined by two peaks last month, 8,864 on Sept. 16 and 8,876 on Sept. 8, is seen as a key resistance area and some analysts say chances of a break-through may be slim given the market's dominant focus on European debt woes and the global financial system.

"If you look back at the 2008 financial crisis, and the Japanese financial crisis, share prices would rise for a day or two when there were positive headlines but there was no real recovery unless there were decisive policy measures," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Credit spreads (for banks) are still far from tight. It's hard to expect the Nikkei to move above 9,000 and stay there. A fall below 8,500 is more likely," he added.

The broader Topix index rose 1.9 percent to 755.74. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)