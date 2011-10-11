* Nikkei up 2 pct on Germany, France plan for banks

* Benchmark breaks about 25-day moving average

* Resistance seen in 8,864-8,876 area, more above 9,000

* Fanuc up 4.5 pct on Topix Core 30 inclusion

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 11 The Nikkei share average jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday on expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading.

The benchmark has gained about 5 percent from its intraday low of 8,343 set last Wednesday, which had been its lowest point since March 15's 8,227, set in the wake of that month's devastating earthquake.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp jumped on news it will replace Tokyo Electric Power Co in the Topix Core 30 index while shares of battered major exporters such as Sony and Honda , outperformed, with both climbing over 5 percent.

But persistent doubts about whether euro zone policymakers can actually muster a united response to the debt crisis are seen capping the upside although market participants differed slightly on where resistance would hold.

"Markets are rallying on hopes for policy, rather than an actual policy. There's still no guarantee there will be effective policy. The target for the Nikkei will be around 8,800 to 9,000 for the next few days," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

After a national holiday on Monday, the benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,779.99, having briefly risen to as high as 8,806.44 in the morning session, its highest level since Sept 16.

The broader Topix index rose 2 percent to 756.10.

The Nikkei stood well above its 25-day moving average, now around 8,650, and which is normally considered a bullish sign.

Immediate resistance is seen at an area defined by two peaks last month, 8,864 on Sept. 16 and 8,876 on Sept. 8.

Its 50-day moving average, above which the benchmark hasn't traded since Aug. 4, is also an upside target at 8,874.

Some analysts do think the rebound could extend to around 9,000, but more resistance looms there, such as the 38.2 percent retracement of Nikkei's fall from July at 9,055 as well as the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud at 9,094.

"Credit spreads (for banks) are still far from tight. It's hard to expect the Nikkei to move above 9,000 and stay there. A fall below 8,500 is more likely," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Among exporters, Sony rose 5.5 percent to 1,493 yen while Honda, the heaviest-traded share by turnover, gained 5.8 percent to 2,353 yen.

"The latest news from Europe seems to have lifted expectations that the crisis there will not destabilise the financial system and drag down growth, so investors are buying back some of the shares they sold in recent weeks," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Fanuc Corp added 4.5 percent to 11,470 yen and was the fifth-heaviest traded share by turnover, contributing the most to the Nikkei's gain.

Nidec gained 3.9 percent to 6,340 yen after the electric motor maker said on Friday it would increase its stock buyback plan to as much as 47 billion yen or as much as 4.14 percent of its outstanding stock.

Bank shares were mostly in line with overall market, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's banking subindex up 1.9 percent. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 2.9 percent to 2,141 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.4 percent to 336 yen.

Volume was relatively modest, with 1.14 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, on track to fall short of last week's daily average of 1.86 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)