TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei stock average slipped on Wednesday, after Alcoa Inc's earnings suggested that Europe's debt crisis was set to hurt U.S. corporate profits.
The Nikkei benchmark lost 0.6 percent to 8,721.90 The broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent 750.59. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
