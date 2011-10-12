TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei average snapped a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, with stocks including Honda Motor sliding on flood-damage to their Thai factories, and after Alcoa's results suggested Europe's debt crisis would weigh on corporate earnings.

The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,738.90, though it trimmed losses a tad on a rebound in Chinese shares and stayed above the 25-day moving average around 8,637.

The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 753.44.

