TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei is on course to rise to a four-week high on Thursday as the world's equity markets recover on hopes that Europe will stitch together measures to support Greece and shore up European banks.

Exporters could be helped by the yen's slide to a one-month low against the dollar and the euro, though some market players also noted that the correlation between the yen and exporter shares is much weaker than it used to be.

The Nikkei looks set to rise above Tuesday's high of 8,806 to levels not seen since Sept 16. Still, resistance looms at around 8,870, a high hit in mid-September, given lingering doubts over the health of the European financial system and the global economy.

"The market's reversal from lows will likely continue but gains may be limited ahead of more U.S. earnings reports such as J.P. Morgan later today," said Yumi Nishimura, senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

She added that earnings guidance so far from companies such as Alcoa and PepsiCo had not been strong.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,815 on Wednesday, up 75 points from the close in Osaka JNIc1 at 8,740.

The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,738.90 on Wednesday, though it trimmed losses a tad on a rebound in Chinese shares and stayed above the 25-day moving average around 8,637.

The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 753.44.

Market players expect the Nikkei to trade between 8,750 and 8,900.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1207.25 0.98% 11.710 USD/JPY 77.17 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2119 -- 0.053 SPOT GOLD 1676.69 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE CLc1 84.79 -0.91% -0.770 DOW JONES 11518.85 0.90% 102.55 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Fast Retailing forecast a 16 percent rise in annual operating profit for this financial year, on higher sales at its domestic Uniqlo outlets and expansion of the budget clothing chain both at home and overseas.

-- Canon

Canon plans to cut about 300 billion yen ($3.88 billion) in costs by 2015 by automating plants to cope with a strong yen and fierce competition, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The company's chief financial officer also told Reuters on Wednesday that Canon has seen no evidence so far of a downturn in sales sparked by the European financial crisis, but added it cannot predict its effect on the year-end shopping season.

-- Sony

Sony said on Wednesday several of its Bravia LCD televisions sets emitted smoke or parts began to melt and that it will offer free inspection and repairs on 1.6 million of the TV sets.

Sony's television unit is already heading for its eighth straight year of losses, as it battles fierce competition from Samsung and LG of South Korea .

-- Hitachi

Hitachi is mulling a joint venture in Brazil with a local heavy machinery manufacturer to produce monorail cars there, the Nikkei reported.

The firm is set to partner with IESA, which builds railway cars and other infrastructure, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)