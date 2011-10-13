* Benchmark solidly above 25-day moving average
* Exporters gain, lifted as yen falls to one-month low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei rose to a four-week
high on Thursday on hopes that Europe will come up with actual
measures to support Greece and shore up European banks.
Shares in major exporters such as Sony Corp , which
were sold off during the market downturn until earlier this
month on worries about the global economy, rose sharply as
players bought them back on tentative signs of progress in the
response to the European debt crisis.
The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1 percent to 8,829.64,
while the broader Topix index advanced 0.8 percent to
759.82.
Resistance looms at around 8,870, a high hit in
mid-September, given lingering doubts over the health of the
European financial system and the global economy. But the
benchmark remained above its 25-day moving average of 8,638.
It also broke above its 50-day moving average of 8,829 for
the first time since Aug. 4, although it didn't sustain a break
at this level.
"Resistance points don't tell the complete story, because so
much of the market's direction depends on the progress of the
European debt plan and U.S. earnings," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a
fund manager at Chibagin Asset Management Co.
Analysts say gains could be limited ahead of more U.S.
earnings reports such as from J.P. Morgan later on
Thursday, particularly since earnings guidance so far from
companies such as Alcoa and PepsiCo has not been
strong.
The yen's slide to a one-month low also supported exporters.
TDK rose 5.7 percent to 2,837 yen, while Panasonic
climbed 2.7 percent to 761 yen. Sony added 3.1 percent
to 1,564 yen.
Shares in camera and endoscope maker Olympus were
up 5.3 percent to 2,498 yen, after Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya
Hari upgraded the stock from neutral to buy, setting a 24-month
target price at 3,800 yen, compared with a previous 12-month
target price of 2,400 yen.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)