* Benchmark solidly above 25-day moving average
* Exporters gain as yen falls to one-month low
* ASML sales lift chip-related shares
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose
to a four-week high on Thursday on hopes that Europe will come
up with actual measures to support Greece and shore up European
banks.
Shares of major exporters such as Sony Corp , which
were sold off during the market downturn until earlier this
month on worries about the global economy, rose sharply as
players bought them back on tentative signs of progress in the
response to the European debt crisis.
Semiconductor-related shares gained after Dutch chip
equipment firm ASML Holding NV reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, fuelling hopes of a
milder-than-expected slowdown in the chip sector.
The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1.2 percent to 8,839.13
by the midday break, while the broader Topix index
advanced 0.9 percent to 760.44.
Resistance looms around 8,870, a high hit in mid-September,
given lingering doubts over the health of the European financial
system and the global economy. But the benchmark remained
solidly above its 25-day moving average of 8,639.
It also broke above its 50-day moving average of 8,830 for
the first time since Aug. 4.
"Resistance points don't tell the complete story, because so
much of the market's direction depends on the progress of the
European debt plan and U.S. earnings," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a
fund manager at Chibagin Asset Management Co.
Analysts say gains could be limited ahead of more U.S.
earnings reports such as from J.P. Morgan later on
Thursday, particularly since earnings guidance so far from
companies such as Alcoa and PepsiCo has not been
strong.
The yen's slide to a one-month low against the dollar also
supported exporters.
TDK rose 5.8 percent to 2,839 yen, while Panasonic
climbed 3.1 percent to 764 yen. Sony added 3.6 percent
to 1,571 yen.
Shares of camera and endoscope maker Olympus rose
4.9 percent to 2,490 yen after Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya
Hari upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and set a
24-month target price at 3,800 yen, compared with a previous
12-month target price of 2,400 yen.
Chip-tester maker Advantest Corp jumped 5.7 percent
to 890 yen after ASML, the world's largest producer of
semiconductor lithography machines, said it expects this year's
fourth-quarter bookings to beat its third-quarter bookings.
Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 2 percent to 4,045 yen and
Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd gained 3.6
percent to 583 yen. ASML client chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc
jumped 5.8 percent to 562 yen.
Volume topped the previous day's morning total, with 736
million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main
board, above Wednesday's 698 million shares. But it was still on
track to come in below last week's daily average of 1.86 billion
shares.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)