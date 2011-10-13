* Benchmark solidly above 25-day moving average
* Exporters gain as yen falls to one-month low
* ASML sales lift chip-related shares
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose
to a four-week high on Thursday on expectations that Europe will
come up with actual measures to support Greece and shore up
European banks.
Semiconductor-related shares gained after Dutch chip
equipment firm ASML Holding NV reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, fuelling hopes of a
milder-than-expected slowdown in the chip sector.
Shares of major exporters such as Sony Corp , which
were sold off during the market downturn until earlier this
month on worries about the global economy, rose sharply as
players bought them back on tentative signs of progress in the
response to the European debt crisis.
Slovakian lawmakers reached a deal to ratify a plan to
bolster the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by
Friday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was certain of
full ratification of the bailout fund's expansion by the Oct. 23
European Union summit.
"It appears that Europe will be able to prevent its debt
crisis from spreading, and investors who had been bracing for
another 'Lehman shock' are now buying back some of the assets
that they sold off in recent weeks," said Takashi Ushio, head of
the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.
The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1 percent to 8,821.56,
while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to
758.70.
Resistance looms around 8,870, a high hit in mid-September,
given lingering doubts over the health of the European financial
system and the global economy. But the benchmark remained
solidly above its 25-day moving average at 8,639.
It also broke above its 50-day moving average of 8,829 for
the first time since Aug. 4.
"Resistance points don't tell the complete story, because so
much of the market's direction depends on the progress of the
European debt plan and U.S. earnings," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a
fund manager at Chibagin Asset Management Co.
Analysts say gains could be limited ahead of more U.S.
earnings reports such as from J.P. Morgan later on
Thursday, particularly since earnings guidance so far from
companies such as Alcoa and PepsiCo has not been
strong.
The yen's slide to a one-month low against the dollar also
supported exporters.
TDK rose 4.1 percent to 2,795 yen, while Panasonic
climbed 2.6 percent to 760 yen. Sony added 2.5 percent
to 1,554 yen.
Shares of camera and endoscope maker Olympus gained
5 percent to 2,492 yen after Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari
upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and set a 24-month
target price at 3,800 yen, compared with a previous 12-month
target of 2,400 yen.
Chip-tester maker Advantest Corp jumped 5.5 percent
to 889 yen after ASML, the world's largest producer of
semiconductor lithography machines, said it expects this year's
fourth-quarter bookings to beat its third-quarter bookings.
Tokyo Electron Ltd climbed 1.6 percent to 4,030 yen
and Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd advanced 3.2
percent to 581 yen. ASML client chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc
jumped 4.1 percent to 553 yen.
Volume was relatively thin, with 1.22 billion shares
changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on
track to come in below last week's daily average of 1.86 billion
shares.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)