* Benchmark solidly above 25-day moving average

* Exporters gain as yen falls to one-month low

* ASML sales lift chip-related shares

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to a four-week high on Thursday on expectations that Europe will come up with actual measures to support Greece and shore up European banks.

Semiconductor-related shares gained after Dutch chip equipment firm ASML Holding NV reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, fuelling hopes of a milder-than-expected slowdown in the chip sector.

Shares of major exporters such as Sony Corp , which were sold off during the market downturn until earlier this month on worries about the global economy, rose sharply as players bought them back on tentative signs of progress in the response to the European debt crisis.

Slovakian lawmakers reached a deal to ratify a plan to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was certain of full ratification of the bailout fund's expansion by the Oct. 23 European Union summit.

"It appears that Europe will be able to prevent its debt crisis from spreading, and investors who had been bracing for another 'Lehman shock' are now buying back some of the assets that they sold off in recent weeks," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.

The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1 percent to 8,821.56, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 758.70.

Resistance looms around 8,870, a high hit in mid-September, given lingering doubts over the health of the European financial system and the global economy. But the benchmark remained solidly above its 25-day moving average at 8,639.

It also broke above its 50-day moving average of 8,829 for the first time since Aug. 4.

"Resistance points don't tell the complete story, because so much of the market's direction depends on the progress of the European debt plan and U.S. earnings," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a fund manager at Chibagin Asset Management Co.

Analysts say gains could be limited ahead of more U.S. earnings reports such as from J.P. Morgan later on Thursday, particularly since earnings guidance so far from companies such as Alcoa and PepsiCo has not been strong.

The yen's slide to a one-month low against the dollar also supported exporters.

TDK rose 4.1 percent to 2,795 yen, while Panasonic climbed 2.6 percent to 760 yen. Sony added 2.5 percent to 1,554 yen.

Shares of camera and endoscope maker Olympus gained 5 percent to 2,492 yen after Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and set a 24-month target price at 3,800 yen, compared with a previous 12-month target of 2,400 yen.

Chip-tester maker Advantest Corp jumped 5.5 percent to 889 yen after ASML, the world's largest producer of semiconductor lithography machines, said it expects this year's fourth-quarter bookings to beat its third-quarter bookings.

Tokyo Electron Ltd climbed 1.6 percent to 4,030 yen and Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd advanced 3.2 percent to 581 yen. ASML client chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc jumped 4.1 percent to 553 yen.

Volume was relatively thin, with 1.22 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to come in below last week's daily average of 1.86 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)